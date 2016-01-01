



A cancer diagnosis is just the beginning of a very long journey for many cancer patients. Our goal is to save lives and stay involved, helping and supporting patients through their journey, giving families hope and keeping them focused on healing.

In addition to early detection Careity provides: Diagnostic procedures, Biopsies, Nurse Cancer Navigator, Social Workers, Psychotherapy, Chaplain services, Dietician Services and Nutritional Supplements, Medical Massage Therapy, Patient Gas Cards and Human Hair Wigs.

Our newly implemented Careity Men’s Initiative is receiving high accolades from our medical partners and the entire community. Early detection of men’s cancers is our main focus for this initiative with continued care throughout diagnosis when needed.

Low dose CT lung scan, Oral screening, Skin screening, Colon test kits, PSA-prostrate an Testicular screening for uninsured and underinsured men.

(Parker, Johnson, Tarrant, Palo Pinto, and Hood Counties).

Mission Careity Foundation is a Texas 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with two initiatives. Careity is dedicated to providing on-site support services for men and women in an oncology setting for economically challenged cancer patients and through early detection events in North Texas. The Careity Children’s Cancer Fund and Pediatric Palliative Care Program are directed at providing relief to children with devastating diseases and life threatening illnesses.